Google raises Nest camera and doorbell prices by $20-$50

Google just raised prices on almost all its Nest cameras and doorbells, with hikes between $20 and $50 (about 11% more for most models).

If you've been eyeing a smart home upgrade, you'll now see the Nest Cam (outdoor/indoor, battery) at $199.99 (was $179.99), the Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen) at $199.99 (up from $149.99), and the Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) at $129.99 (from $99.99).

Both wired and battery versions of the Nest Doorbell now cost $199.99 instead of $179.99.