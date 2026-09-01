Google raises Nest camera and doorbell prices by $20-$50
Google just raised prices on almost all its Nest cameras and doorbells, with hikes between $20 and $50 (about 11% more for most models).
If you've been eyeing a smart home upgrade, you'll now see the Nest Cam (outdoor/indoor, battery) at $199.99 (was $179.99), the Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen) at $199.99 (up from $149.99), and the Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) at $129.99 (from $99.99).
Both wired and battery versions of the Nest Doorbell now cost $199.99 instead of $179.99.
Floodlight bundle unchanged at $279.99
The good news: the Nest Cam with Floodlight bundle is still holding steady at $279.99, and other devices like Google Home Speaker, Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen), Nest Thermostat, and Nest Hub (2nd gen) aren't affected right now.
Also, if you're quick, some retailers like Amazon are still offering older prices, for example, a "Berry" color Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) for just $85, so it might pay to shop around before these deals disappear!