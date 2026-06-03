Google reissues Pixel Buds Pro 2 and 2a firmware 5.203

Pixel Buds update limited to fixes

Unlike last year's big September update that added cool stuff like Adaptive Audio, Noise Cancellation, Transparency modes, and gesture controls for calls and texts, this one is all about small fixes.

If you want the latest firmware now, head to the Pixel Buds app > "More settings" > "Firmware update," or enable automatic updates.

The rollout is gradual, so if you do not see it yet, hang tight!