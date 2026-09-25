Google releases Android 17 QPR2 Beta 6 for Pixel devices
Technology
Google just released Android 17 QPR2 Beta 6 for Pixel devices, landing only days after the last beta.
This update mainly squashes some annoying bugs, like weird status bar leaks when apps are letterboxed, blank screens while charging, random reboots on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with third-party camera apps, and swipe gesture glitches when trying to close locked apps.
Beta works on Pixel 6a, 7-10
You can grab this beta if you have a Pixel 6a or any device from the Pixel 7, 8, 9, or 10 series. It also works on the Pixel Tablet, Fold, and even the Android Emulator, but not yet on the Pixel 11 series.
If you spot any issues, you can send feedback through the Android Beta Feedback app or chat with other testers on Reddit's Android Beta community.