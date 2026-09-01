Google releases Android 17 QPR2 beta for Pixel 11 lineup

Google just dropped the fourth beta of Android 17 QPR2 for the Pixel 11 lineup, including the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold. The update brought a bunch of fresh features and improvements.

If you want to try it out early, you can sign up at google.com/android/beta (though heads up, the site still shows Pixel 10 images).