Google releases Android 17 QPR2 beta for Pixel 11 lineup
Technology
Google just dropped the fourth beta of Android 17 QPR2 for the Pixel 11 lineup, including the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold. The update brought a bunch of fresh features and improvements.
If you want to try it out early, you can sign up at google.com/android/beta (though heads up, the site still shows Pixel 10 images).
Beta adds dynamic theming, August patch
This beta is a big one (about 3.94GB for the Pixel 11 Pro) and includes August's security patch.
You get more Dynamic Color theming choices, customizable Quick Settings layouts, lock screen blur effects, app lock options, and tweaks for the status bar.
The Pixel 11 looks to skip the Android 17 QPR1 preview cycle entirely ahead of that release's stable launch in September; expect the stable version in December.