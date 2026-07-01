Google releases Health v5.04 with custom foods for Android, iOS
Technology
Google just dropped version 5.04 of its Health app for Android and iOS, making it way easier to track your meals.
The new Nutrition Update lets you log what you eat with "custom foods," so you can add, edit, search, or delete entries to fit your routine.
Quick logging plus expanded health metrics
Logging food is now faster thanks to Quick Logging; you can record calories and macros without typing out every food name.
The app also gives more accurate macronutrient percentages, plus updates for sleep and cycle tracking (like counting naps 20 minutes or more).
Last week's update added even more health metrics (think oxygen saturation and mindful minutes) showing Google's push to make health tracking smoother for everyone.