Google replaces Google Assistant with Gemini AI platform across devices
Technology
Google is saying goodbye to its long-running Google Assistant and rolling out Gemini, a smarter AI platform built for the future.
Assistant has been around since 2016 and was a go-to for voice commands, but with new AI tech on the rise, Google decided it was time for an upgrade.
Assistant features removed ahead of Gemini
Some key Assistant features have already disappeared as Google prepares for Gemini to take over on Android phones by March 2026, Chromebooks, and even Android Auto.
Chromebooks got the switch with a recent update that brought more features.
Expect upcoming devices like the next Google Home speaker to run on Gemini too.