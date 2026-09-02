Google reportedly readies Gemini 3.8 flash 'Skimaki' for coding
Technology
Google is reportedly preparing to release Gemini 3.8 Flash (nicknamed "Skimaki") as early as Wednesday.
It's built to make coding smarter and faster, and is Google's answer to the big push for agentic coding in 2026.
Skimaki prioritizes efficiency and low costs
Unlike some massive models out there, "Skimaki" is all about efficiency and keeping costs down.
Early testers using Google's "Jetski" tool say they prefer it over Anthropic's Claude Opus, which sounds promising.
Demis Hassabis stepped down as CEO
This launch follows a shift at Google: DeepMind founder and former boss Demis Hassabis stepped down as CEO in August to focus on research, while Sergey Brin has taken a more active interest in AI.