Next Article
Google reveals 2025's most searched food trends
Technology
Google has released its Year in Search 2025 report, and foodies were all about matcha this year—think banana pudding matcha latte and strawberry matcha ice cream.
Another surprise hit? Caviar chicken nuggets from New York City hot spot Coqodaq dominated this year.
Viral dishes and products that took over 2025
TikTok-inspired eats like dumpling bake, cabbage boil, and carrot salad took off, but the hot honey cottage cheese sweet potato beef bowl topped the charts.
On the product side, fruit pastries and lemon ice cream were big hits, Starbucks's Bearista Cup sold out in a flash, and treats like brown butter chocolate chip cookies and Dubai chocolate strawberries kept snackers happy.