Google reveals 2025's most searched food trends

Viral dishes and products that took over 2025

TikTok-inspired eats like dumpling bake, cabbage boil, and carrot salad took off, but the hot honey cottage cheese sweet potato beef bowl topped the charts.

On the product side, fruit pastries and lemon ice cream were big hits, Starbucks's Bearista Cup sold out in a flash, and treats like brown butter chocolate chip cookies and Dubai chocolate strawberries kept snackers happy.