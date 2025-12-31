LG's new Gallery TV turns your wall into a digital art display

What makes it stand out?

The Gallery TV comes in 55- and 65-inch sizes with a thin, flush-to-the-wall design and swappable magnetic frames to match your style.

It runs on LG's Alpha 7 AI chip with MiniLED tech for crisp 4K visuals, plus built-in sensors that adjust the picture based on your room's lighting.

You can even use AI to create new images or display your own photos—making this more than just a regular TV.