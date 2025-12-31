Next Article
LG's new Gallery TV turns your wall into a digital art display
Technology
LG is unveiling its Gallery TV at CES 2026—a super sleek screen made to show off digital art right in your living room.
You get instant access to over 4,500 artworks through the LG Gallery+ service, and "Gallery Mode" automatically tweaks color and brightness so every piece looks its best.
What makes it stand out?
The Gallery TV comes in 55- and 65-inch sizes with a thin, flush-to-the-wall design and swappable magnetic frames to match your style.
It runs on LG's Alpha 7 AI chip with MiniLED tech for crisp 4K visuals, plus built-in sensors that adjust the picture based on your room's lighting.
You can even use AI to create new images or display your own photos—making this more than just a regular TV.