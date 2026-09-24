Google rolling out AI health tools to Pixel Watch users
Starting the week of September 24, 2026, Google is rolling out some cool new health tools for Pixel Watch users.
You'll soon be able to track things like your blood pressure trends, insulin resistance patterns, and how well you're breathing while you sleep, all right from your wrist.
It's all about helping you keep an eye on your health in a more convenient way.
Free for Pixel Watch 3-5
These updates use AI to make sense of your watch's sensor data: no extra gadgets or blood tests needed.
The new features are free for Pixel Watch 3, 4, and 5 owners, while Fitbit Air users can get them with a Google Health Premium subscription.
Expect detailed reports by early October, plus these tools will join the existing Breathing Emergency Detection feature in select European countries.