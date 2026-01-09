Google just turned Gmail into a personal AI assistant

Google is all set to revolutionize the way we use Gmail with its new "AI Inbox" feature. The tech giant has announced a series of Gemini-powered capabilities designed to help users navigate their email more efficiently. These include AI summaries of email conversations and assistance in drafting emails. The move is part of Google's larger strategy to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into everyday life.

Smart assistant AI Inbox: A personal assistant for your emails Blake Barnes, Google's VP of Product for Gmail, explained the need for this innovation. He said, "With email volume at an all-time high, managing your inbox and the flow of information has become as important as the emails themselves." The new AI Inbox will act as a personal and proactive assistant to help users manage their emails better.

Thread summaries AI Inbox to summarize long email threads The AI Inbox will also summarize long email threads, giving users a concise overview of key points. This feature is already being rolled out and will be free for all users. For Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, there's an advanced version of this feature that can answer specific questions by scanning the entire inbox. This way, users won't have to sift through hundreds of old emails just to find one detail.

Draft assistance Gmail's AI will assist in drafting emails Along with summarizing threads, Gmail's AI will also help users draft emails. The "Help Me Write" feature lets you prompt the AI to review email drafts or generate messages from scratch. Google's Smart Replies feature, which offers short suggested responses at the bottom of many emails, is also getting an upgrade with Suggested Replies that match a user's writing style while still offering one-click responses.

Task suggestions AI Inbox will suggest to-dos based on emails The most significant change with the new feature is how it transforms your inbox into a personalized briefing. The AI Inbox will suggest tasks like scheduling a dentist appointment or paying a bill based on your emails. It uses factors such as who you email most often and their relationships inferred from email content to prioritize what matters most.