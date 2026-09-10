Google rolls out Gemini AI cross app features in Workspace
Google just dropped a major Gemini AI update for Workspace, making it way easier to get things done across Gmail, Drive, Docs, Slides, and Chat.
You can now do things like send emails straight from Docs or sort out meeting schedules right inside Chat. No more jumping between tabs.
September rollout covers Google AI tiers
With the new features rolling out this September, you can create and manage tasks in any app with quick prompts: think building a project tracker or slide deck wherever you're working.
The upgrade is available to Google AI Pro subscribers (except for scheduling functionality) and Google AI Ultra subscribers, and is also coming to Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Frontline Plus only for scheduling functionality, Google AI Pro for Education, and AI Expanded Access.
Overall, it's all about smoother teamwork and less hassle.