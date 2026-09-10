Google rolls out Gemini AI cross app features in Workspace

With the new features rolling out this September, you can create and manage tasks in any app with quick prompts: think building a project tracker or slide deck wherever you're working.

The upgrade is available to Google AI Pro subscribers (except for scheduling functionality) and Google AI Ultra subscribers, and is also coming to Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Frontline Plus only for scheduling functionality, Google AI Pro for Education, and AI Expanded Access.

Overall, it's all about smoother teamwork and less hassle.