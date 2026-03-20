Google allows sideloading Android apps after users acknowledge risks

Google has announced a new feature to simplify the sideloading of Android apps from outside the Play Store . The tech giant had previously mandated that all Android apps be registered by verified developers for installation on certified devices. This was aimed at curbing malware distribution, financial fraud, and personal data theft via third-party apps.

User choice New 'advanced flow' feature The new "advanced flow" feature gives users the option to disable these extra protections at their own risk. The process starts with enabling developer mode in Android's system settings, a move aimed at preventing accidental triggers or "one-tap" bypasses often exploited by scammers. Google says scammers usually exploit fear and create a sense of urgency in their victims through threats of financial ruin, legal trouble, or harm to loved ones.

Scam tactics Scammers often use tactics to manipulate victims Google warns that scammers often stay on the phone with their victims and guide them through the process of disabling security protections on their device. This is a tactic they use to keep an eye on what their potential victim is doing. After enabling developer mode, there's a quick check to ensure no one is coaching the user to turn off their security protections.

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Safety measure How to safely sideload apps on Android? After this initial check, users will have to restart their phone and reauthenticate. This process cuts off any remote access or active phone calls that a scammer may be using to watch what their potential victim is doing. After a one-time, one-day protective waiting period, users can confirm it's really them making the change. This gives them time to think as scammers often rely on manufactured urgency.

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