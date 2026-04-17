Gemini blocked 485M harmful ads in India last year

Google 's artificial intelligence (AI) system, Gemini , has proven to be a major force in keeping harmful advertisements off its platform. The tech giant's 2025 Ads Safety Report for India reveals that Gemini blocked a staggering 483.7 million harmful ads and suspended around 1.7 million advertiser accounts in the country last year. The data highlights the scale of policy violations and the increasing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in detecting and preventing misuse of digital advertising platforms.

AI impact Majority of ads removed for violating advertising policies Google's report highlights that the majority of the 483.7 million ads were removed for violating advertising policies. The violations included misleading claims, impersonation, and misuse of intellectual property. The company said that the evolution of AI technology, new abuse tactics, and global developments are changing the ads safety ecosystem. This requires constant updates to enforcement systems to remain effective against policy violations.

Policy enforcement Google suspended ~1.7 million advertiser accounts in India Along with removing ads, Google also suspended around 1.7 million advertiser accounts in India last year. These actions were taken against entities that repeatedly violated policies or tried to circumvent platform safeguards. The company said these account suspensions are crucial in preventing bad actors from re-entering the ecosystem and maintaining trust in digital advertising.

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Advanced detection Shift toward proactive enforcement using AI technology Google's report also highlights how Gemini-powered systems have improved detection capabilities by analyzing intent and behavioral patterns. This way, harmful ads can be identified and removed before they are widely distributed. Globally, the company reported blocking or removing over 8.3 billion ads in 2025, with over 99% of violating ads stopped before users saw them. This shows a shift toward proactive enforcement using AI technology like Gemini to keep digital advertising safe from scams and spam.

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