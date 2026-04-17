Gemini blocked 485M harmful ads in India last year
What's the story
Google's artificial intelligence (AI) system, Gemini, has proven to be a major force in keeping harmful advertisements off its platform. The tech giant's 2025 Ads Safety Report for India reveals that Gemini blocked a staggering 483.7 million harmful ads and suspended around 1.7 million advertiser accounts in the country last year. The data highlights the scale of policy violations and the increasing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in detecting and preventing misuse of digital advertising platforms.
AI impact
Majority of ads removed for violating advertising policies
Google's report highlights that the majority of the 483.7 million ads were removed for violating advertising policies. The violations included misleading claims, impersonation, and misuse of intellectual property. The company said that the evolution of AI technology, new abuse tactics, and global developments are changing the ads safety ecosystem. This requires constant updates to enforcement systems to remain effective against policy violations.
Policy enforcement
Google suspended ~1.7 million advertiser accounts in India
Along with removing ads, Google also suspended around 1.7 million advertiser accounts in India last year. These actions were taken against entities that repeatedly violated policies or tried to circumvent platform safeguards. The company said these account suspensions are crucial in preventing bad actors from re-entering the ecosystem and maintaining trust in digital advertising.
Advanced detection
Shift toward proactive enforcement using AI technology
Google's report also highlights how Gemini-powered systems have improved detection capabilities by analyzing intent and behavioral patterns. This way, harmful ads can be identified and removed before they are widely distributed. Globally, the company reported blocking or removing over 8.3 billion ads in 2025, with over 99% of violating ads stopped before users saw them. This shows a shift toward proactive enforcement using AI technology like Gemini to keep digital advertising safe from scams and spam.
Violation categories
Top 5 categories of policy violations in India for 2025
In its report, Google identified five major categories of policy violations in India for 2025. These include trademark violations, financial services-related violations, copyright infringement, personalization violations, and abuse of the ad network. The company said these categories reflect recurring risks such as misleading financial ads, unauthorized use of brand assets, and attempts to exploit ad targeting systems. Financial scams and impersonation remain key areas of concern for digital advertising platforms.