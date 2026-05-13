Google's Aluminium OS leaked ahead of launch: What is it?

The leaked video shows a home screen with desktop icons and a Google search bar, similar to what you'd find on ChromeOS. The taskbar and app drawer also resemble those on ChromeOS, but the default home screen has been updated with desktop icons and a Google search bar. Notably, the settings app identifies the device's OS as "Android version 17," confirming its Android 17 base.

Hardware speculation

'Googlebooks' laptops designed for new OS also leaked

In addition to the video, leaked images have also surfaced showing a new line of "Googlebooks." These could be the laptops specifically designed to run the new Android-for-PC OS. The timing of these leaks is particularly interesting as they come just ahead of Google's annual Android Show where official announcements about Aluminium OS are expected.