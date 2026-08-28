Google's new Fitbit lets you catch Pokemon while you sleep
What's the story
Google has unveiled a special edition of its Fitbit Air, designed specifically for fans of the popular Pokemon franchise. The new wearable comes in a unique "Sleepy Blue" color, featuring an adorable sleeping Pikachu design on the band. The launch coincides with Pokemon's 30th anniversary celebrations and is available for pre-order at $129.99. It will start shipping from September 15.
Product features
The wearable syncs with the Pokémon Sleep app
The special-edition Fitbit Air works with the Pokemon Sleep app, syncing with both Google Health and Pokemon Sleep.
This allows users to track their daily activity, heart rate, and cardio load during the day.
At night, they can use the device to monitor their sleep duration and quality.
The integration also unlocks "interactive rewards" based on overnight sleep and daytime naps.
Gameplay mechanics
What is Pokemon Sleep?
Launched in 2023, Pokemon Sleep turns the mundane act of sleeping into a fun game.
Players earn in-game rewards for going to sleep before their set bedtime, with the amount and quality of sleep influencing their progress.
You start with a big, sleepy Snorlax that builds up "Drowsy Power" as you sleep more. This power attracts more Pokemon for players to discover.
Design details
Google's second special-edition wearable
The special edition Fitbit Air is similar to the one launched in May, but with a unique "Sleepy Blue" colorway and a custom silk print label of Sleeping Pikachu on the strap. The standard version of Fitbit Air costs $99.
The retail packaging also features some nice touches.
This is Google's second special-edition wearable after teaming up with athlete Stephen Curry for a limited-edition Pixel Watch earlier this year.