Google is sending AI chips to space for 1st time
What's the story
Google's ambitious Project Suncatcher will take a major step forward next week. The tech giant has announced plans to launch a prototype satellite into low Earth orbit. The mission will test the durability of Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) in the harsh conditions of space. "This first launch is about seeing what works, identifying points of failure, and applying those findings to future missions," Google said in a blog post.
Space exploration
Project Suncatcher to use solar energy for AI processing
Initially announced last year, Project Suncatcher is a long-term research initiative to see if large-scale AI computing infrastructure could be set up in space.
The concept is that satellites loaded with AI chips could use almost constant sunlight for power and communicate via lasers to perform heavy AI workloads.
Google says low Earth orbit satellites could harness up to eight times more solar energy than those on Earth.
Industry trend
Competing companies are also looking at orbital data centers
Google isn't the only one eyeing space as a potential solution for data centers. Other companies like SpaceX and Starcloud are also looking at orbital data centers.
The first Suncatcher mission will ride on SpaceX's Transporter-18 rideshare mission next week, in partnership with aerospace company Planet Labs.
The mission will send four Google TPUs into orbit for the first time.
Mission details
Chips will be exposed to radiation and extreme forces
Google's mission will collect data on how well the chips survive the journey to space and their performance in low Earth orbit.
The rocket ride into low Earth orbit subjects the spacecraft to intense vibrations and forces up to 10 times stronger than Earth's gravity.
Once in orbit, the chips will also be exposed to high levels of radiation from solar events and cosmic rays, which can damage electronics or cause data errors known as bit flips.
Thermal management
Google also testing how to cool the chips in space
AI chips generate a lot of heat, but there's no airflow in the vacuum of space. This means Google can't use the same cooling systems as those used in terrestrial data centers.
The company is testing a combination of heat pipes and radiators to cool the chips.
"So far, our team has tested the technology in a thermal vacuum chamber that simulates both the thermal and vacuum environment in space," it said.
Next steps
The idea is still years away from commercial viability
The data collected from these tests will inform future missions of Project Suncatcher.
Google already has plans to launch two satellites in 2027 and test high-bandwidth lasers to connect clusters of satellites.
However, experts have warned that the idea is still years away from commercial viability due to high launch costs, engineering challenges, and satellite production bottlenecks.