Google's Whoop rival will be called 'Fitbit Air'
What's the story
Google is gearing up to launch a new health-focused band, which is likely to be called the "Google Fitbit Air," according to 9to5Google. The name suggests a lightweight and minimalistic design for the upcoming device. The tech giant also plans to rebrand Fitbit Premium as "Google Health," as per 9to5Google. This move will bring Google branding more prominently into its health and wellness products.
Service debut
New branding for existing services
The rebranded "Google Health" service is expected to launch alongside the new Fitbit Air band. This move comes as part of Google's strategy to integrate its health and wellness features more closely with the core Google brand, instead of under the Fitbit name. The company's personal health coach, currently in public preview, could also be renamed "Google Health Coach" when this new band arrives.
Device details
Thinner design for all-day wear
The upcoming Google Fitbit Air health band has already teased by Stephen Curry. The name "Air" was previously used by Fitbit for its budget-friendly Aria Air smart scale launched in 2019. In this context, it likely refers to the thinner design of the wearable that can be worn all day without discomfort. The fitness tracker will take on Whoop.