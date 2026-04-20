The name suggests a lightweight and minimalistic design

Google's Whoop rival will be called 'Fitbit Air'

By Mudit Dube 01:50 pm Apr 20, 202601:50 pm

What's the story

Google is gearing up to launch a new health-focused band, which is likely to be called the "Google Fitbit Air," according to 9to5Google. The name suggests a lightweight and minimalistic design for the upcoming device. The tech giant also plans to rebrand Fitbit Premium as "Google Health," as per 9to5Google. This move will bring Google branding more prominently into its health and wellness products.