This is how Samsung, Google's Android XR smartglasses will look

At the I/O 2026 event, Samsung and Google teased their upcoming Android XR smart glasses. The innovative device is a result of a collaboration between the two tech giants and traditional eyewear manufacturers Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The first generation of these smart glasses will be audio-only, without built-in displays, relying on onboard speakers, voice controls, and cameras to interact with Gemini and other apps.

Features Smart glasses as a smartphone companion The new smart glasses are designed as companion devices that leverage the processing power of smartphones via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. They will provide navigation assistance, access to notifications, real-time speech and text translation, and voice controls through Gemini. The idea is to let users keep their phones in their pockets while still staying connected with the world around them.

Design Two distinct designs The first generation of smart glasses will come in two distinct designs, one from Gentle Monster and the other from Warby Parker. The Gentle Monster pair features "disruptive yet refined aesthetics," while the Warby Parker frame showcases a more traditional silhouette. This strategy could help Google and Samsung appeal to both mainstream consumers and tech-savvy enthusiasts with their new product.

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