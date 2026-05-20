Google Search can now track your interests and send alerts

Google has introduced a new feature called "information agents" in its search engine. The move was announced at the Google I/O 2026 keynote and is part of the company's broader strategy to develop agentic AI systems. These systems can take the initiative and assist with ongoing tasks, rather than just answering one question at a time.

Advanced functionality Information agents work round the clock Unlike conventional search tools that respond only when asked, Google's information agents work round the clock. They help users stay updated on their interests without having to search for the same information repeatedly. The agents can synthesize data from multiple sources, explain its significance, compare different viewpoints, and provide actionable insights, making them a more advanced version of Google Alerts, launched in 2003.

Customization How to create a custom information agent? The information agents can be customized for different interests. For instance, a user interested in the stock market could create an agent focused on specific companies or economic trends. The agent could monitor market activity throughout the day, track breaking news, summarize earnings reports, and alert users about major changes. It could also help with everyday tasks like tracking flight prices, monitoring sports teams/events, or following breaking news updates.

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Usage guide How to use this feature? To use this feature, users can open AI Mode in Search and enter a prompt. For example, they can say, "Keep me updated on nearby movie tickets for 'The Mandalorian and Grogu.'" When something relevant comes up, the Google app sends a push notification. Users can also see their active tracked topics in their AI Mode history, where they can manage or turn off an alert.

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