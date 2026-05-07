Why Google killed Project Mariner, its web-browsing AI agent

Launched in December 2024, Project Mariner was a groundbreaking feature that could perform multiple tasks on the web. Over the past year, Google has integrated its capabilities into other AI tools like Gemini Agent and AI Mode. Google showed off "auto-browse," which can handle multi-step tasks such as flight cost research.

Future plans

Technology to be integrated into Google's future AI developments

Google has said that the computer use capabilities developed under Project Mariner will be integrated into its agent strategy going forward. Other capabilities have already been incorporated into products such as the recently launched Gemini Agent. This indicates that while Project Mariner may no longer exist, its technology and features will continue to influence Google's future AI developments.