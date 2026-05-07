Why Google killed Project Mariner, its web-browsing AI agent
What's the story
Google has officially shut down Project Mariner, an experimental web-browsing AI agent. The move comes as part of a broader industry trend away from browser agents toward more sophisticated agentic AI tools like Claude Code and OpenClaw. The decision was made on May 4, 2026, with the technology being integrated into other Google products.
Technology transfer
Project Mariner's journey and integration into other AI tools
Launched in December 2024, Project Mariner was a groundbreaking feature that could perform multiple tasks on the web. Over the past year, Google has integrated its capabilities into other AI tools like Gemini Agent and AI Mode. Google showed off "auto-browse," which can handle multi-step tasks such as flight cost research.
Future plans
Technology to be integrated into Google's future AI developments
Google has said that the computer use capabilities developed under Project Mariner will be integrated into its agent strategy going forward. Other capabilities have already been incorporated into products such as the recently launched Gemini Agent. This indicates that while Project Mariner may no longer exist, its technology and features will continue to influence Google's future AI developments.