Google sues BadBox botnet for hijacking 10 million uncertified Android devices
Google is suing unnamed individuals in a New York court, accusing them of running the BadBox 2.0 botnet.
This malware has infected over 10 million uncertified Android devices—think streaming boxes, tablets, and even car systems—mostly made in China and lacking Google's usual security.
How the malware works and Google's response
The malware was either built into these devices or spread through shady apps, letting attackers hijack gadgets for ad fraud and other cybercrimes.
The fallout has hit Google's reputation and bottom line.
To fight back, Google is teaming up with the FBI and cybersecurity firms to block infected apps and warn users to disconnect compromised devices from their networks.