Google Tasks now your 1-stop shop for reminders

Google is now shifting all reminders from Keep to Google Tasks, aiming to make managing your to-dos simpler across Workspace apps like Calendar and Gemini. This update affects everyone with a Google account, whether you use Workspace for school, work, or just for yourself.

Old Keep reminders migrate to Google Tasks Your old Keep reminders will show up in Google Tasks as "From Keep" and can be edited in both the Tasks and Calendar apps.

Reminder notifications will now come from Tasks or Calendar—not Keep—so keep an eye out there.

Location-based reminders are being discontinued Location-based reminders are being discontinued with this migration.

But you'll still be able to manage all your tasks and reminders from one place—across Keep, Tasks, Calendar, and even Gemini—for a more unified experience.