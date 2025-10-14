This self-healing battery could make EVs safer, longer-lasting
Scientists in China have created a self-healing layer for solid-state lithium metal batteries, aimed at making electric vehicles (EVs) safer and longer-lasting.
Their new tech, called Dynamically Adaptive Interphase (DAI), uses mobile iodide ions to automatically fill tiny gaps inside the battery as it works—helping keep things running smoothly.
DAI held onto 90% of its capacity after 2,400 charge cycles
With DAI, batteries don't need heavy pressure to stay stable.
In tests, they held onto 90% of their capacity after 2,400 charge cycles.
Even pouch cells—closer to what's used in real EVs—kept 74.4% capacity after 300 cycles without extra pressure.
DAI could help bring solid-state batteries into more EVs faster
DAI skips high-pressure components that usually make manufacturing complicated and expensive.
This could help bring better solid-state batteries into more EVs and renewable energy storage faster.