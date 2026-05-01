Google testing ads in Gemini AI mode, overview shows ads
Technology
Google is thinking about putting ads into its Gemini AI app. It is currently testing this in AI Mode, and it already shows ads alongside answers in the AI Overview feature, kind of like what OpenAI did with ChatGPT earlier this year.
It's a big move, and may soon see sponsored content mixed in.
Philipp Schindler: ads could grow Gemini
Google's Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said during an earnings call that these new ad formats could help Gemini grow if done right.
Right now, Google is running text and shopping ads in AI Overviews across countries like the US India, and Australia.
The goal? To keep up with competitors like ChatGPT while blending advertising with advanced AI tech.