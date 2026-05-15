Google tightens spam rules to curb AI search result manipulation
Google just tightened its spam rules to stop people from gaming its AI-powered search results.
Now, any attempt to mess with how Google's AI answers, like in AI Overview or AI Mode, counts as spam.
This update is all about keeping search results fair and trustworthy, especially as more folks try new ways (like GEO tactics) to boost their sites.
Generative Engine Optimization risks site penalties
GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) is an optimization practice around AI search visibility, and websites can also sneak in instructions to fool AI into thinking they're more legit than they are:
a BBC journalist even pulled this off earlier this year, calling himself "the best hot dog eating tech journalist" in Google's AI search results.
With the new policy, these tricks can get your site pushed down or kicked out of search altogether.