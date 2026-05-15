Google tightens spam rules to curb AI search result manipulation

Generative Engine Optimization risks site penalties

GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) is an optimization practice around AI search visibility, and websites can also sneak in instructions to fool AI into thinking they're more legit than they are:

a BBC journalist even pulled this off earlier this year, calling himself "the best hot dog eating tech journalist" in Google's AI search results.

With the new policy, these tricks can get your site pushed down or kicked out of search altogether.