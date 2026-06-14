Google to launch Gemini-powered smart glasses later this year

Market entry

Pricing and camera configurations yet to be revealed

Despite confirming the launch window, Google has been tight-lipped about detailed hardware specifications. The company hasn't revealed pricing, camera configurations, or other technical details. Even questions surrounding the number of cameras on the front of the glasses remain unanswered. Google's entry into this market comes with both opportunities and challenges as it faces competition from Meta and its eyewear partner, who have already sold millions of smart glasses.