Google to launch Gemini-powered smart glasses later this year
What's the story
Google is gearing up to take on Meta in the fast-growing smart glasses market with its first Gemini-powered eyewear devices. The tech giant will launch these products later this fall in partnership with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The move marks Google's biggest push into the AI-powered wearable space, as it looks to compete directly with Meta's popular Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Product features
In-lens display absent in the 1st generation of smart glasses
The first generation of Google-powered smart glasses won't feature an in-lens display. Instead, the launch models will focus on camera, audio, and AI-driven experiences. Both devices are equipped with cameras, speakers, and microphones but rely on a connected smartphone for many functions. They offer hands-free access to Google's Gemini AI assistant for natural voice command interactions with digital services.
Design diversity
Warby Parker and Gentle Monster's offerings
Warby Parker's version of the smart glasses looks like traditional smart eyewear, while Gentle Monster offers a more fashion-forward look. Google believes its strongest differentiators lie in Gemini and Android integration. The AI can deeply integrate with Google services, including navigation tools that provide turn-by-turn audio directions. It can also enhance captured images through editing capabilities after photos are taken using the glasses.
AI capabilities
Voice-driven actions and app launching
Gemini AI can launch compatible applications and perform tasks on behalf of the user when connected to an Android smartphone. During a live demonstration, Google executives showed how a user could order their usual coffee through voice commands. Gemini took control of the connected smartphone, launched the appropriate food delivery app, and completed the ordering process without requiring manual interaction.
Market entry
Pricing and camera configurations yet to be revealed
Despite confirming the launch window, Google has been tight-lipped about detailed hardware specifications. The company hasn't revealed pricing, camera configurations, or other technical details. Even questions surrounding the number of cameras on the front of the glasses remain unanswered. Google's entry into this market comes with both opportunities and challenges as it faces competition from Meta and its eyewear partner, who have already sold millions of smart glasses.
Market strategy
Google's AI integration could give it an edge over competitors
Google's confidence in its smart glasses likely comes from Gemini's expanding capabilities and the benefits of Android integration. By combining AI assistance, voice-driven actions, navigation support, and wearable connectivity, Google hopes to position its smart glasses as more than just a camera accessory. The launch of the Warby Parker and Gentle Monster devices could mark a new chapter in the competition among tech giants looking to shape the future of AI-powered wearables.