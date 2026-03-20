Google tests Mac app that watches your screen to help

Google is testing a version of its Gemini app for macOS, Bloomberg reported. The move would put the AI assistant directly against OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude, both of which already have standalone Mac apps. Gemini remains accessible through the web and is available in a limited form on smartphones. The macOS app is expected to offer similar features as its web counterpart including responding to prompts and generating text, images, and code.

Unique capability 'Desktop Intelligence' could be a unique feature A unique feature of the Gemini macOS app could be "Desktop Intelligence." This would provide a new source of information and context for its responses. According to Bloomberg, text in the app's code reads, "when you enable apps for Desktop Intelligence you are enabling Gemini to see what you see (such as screen context) and pull content directly from these apps to improve and personalize your experience only when Gemini is in use."

Feature comparison Gemini already has this feature on mobile The ability to refer to information in apps and what's currently on your screen is offered by both the Claude and ChatGPT macOS apps. Gemini already has this feature on mobile devices. However, it remains unclear if the desktop version will be able to take action in the apps it can view, like Anthropic's popular Claude Cowork feature.

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