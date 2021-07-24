Pixel users running Android 12 cannot dismiss missed call notifications

Since Android 12 debuted earlier this year, Google has rolled out beta builds of the operating system so developers can optimize their offerings ahead of a wider rollout of Android 12. Beta testers are usually plagued by annoying issues. And this time, missed call notifications refuse to go away on Pixel phones running Android 12. Thankfully, Google has a fix in the works.

It's no surprise that beta versions of in-development software are likely to have issues. With more people testing the software, previously obscure problems come to the fore, giving the creators an opportunity to fix these issues. On Android 12, beta users were unable to swipe and dismiss missed call notifications created by the phone's dialer app. Interestingly, the widespread issue affected all Pixel devices.

While the bug is inconsequential to the proper functioning of the operating system, a short-term fix noted by users facing the issue was to reboot the device and the persistent missed call notification would disappear. 9to5Google editor Ben Schoon also noted that a notification asking if the call was spam also got stuck sometimes. Thankfully, a reboot would fix that issue as well.

Another workaround solution that users plagued by this issue found was to simply force stop the Google Phone app. One could navigate to the "App Info" page for Google Phone and use the "Force Stop" button to end the app's background activities. After this, if the user opened the Phone app, the problem would fix itself until the user missed another call.

On Google's issue tracker, the company acknowledged the issue and said that a fix was in the works. On July 20, the company updated the thread on the issue tracker with a post saying the issue had been rectified. However, beta users will have to wait until Google releases the next Android 12 beta version (Beta 3.1 or Beta 4) with the fix.