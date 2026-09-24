Google to launch 'Create my widget' on Googlebooks for Android
Google is about to launch "Create My Widget" on Googlebooks, rolling out in early October 2026.
This new feature lets you easily build your own home screen widgets (think weather alerts, world clocks, daily briefs, important dates, and market updates) by picking from different categories and customizing them to fit your style.
It's coming to Android phones.
Guided widget creator with Material 3
The widget creator gives you a guided setup with a prompt box so you can tweak details before adding widgets straight to your home screen.
Google is also expanding options with templates for things like sports and fitness, Events & travel, Finance, and daily habits.
All widgets can make use of various Material 3 Expressive shapes for a fresh look without clutter, making it easy to keep your phone both useful and uniquely yours.