Google to launch Project Suncatcher satellite carrying TPUs October 1

Google is getting ready to launch a prototype satellite for its planned Project Suncatcher AI constellation on October 1, 2026, hitching a ride with SpaceX's Transporter-18 mission.

This move is part of Project Suncatcher, where Google wants to see how its tensor processing units, or TPUs, basically the brains behind a lot of AI, hold up in the tough conditions of space.

The satellite, built by Planet, which has partnered with Google on Project Suncatcher, will operate in Earth orbit for a year, if all goes to plan, to test if these chips can handle all the radiation and heat.