Google to launch Gucci-branded smart glasses next year
What's the story
Google is teaming up with luxury fashion brand Gucci to create a new pair of AI-powered smart glasses, which may launch sometime in 2027. The move comes as part of Google's strategy to make these devices more appealing and fashionable. According to Reuters, the tech giant's first Android XR glasses, "Project Aura," will be launched this year. They will sport a design similar to Meta's Ray-Ban glasses but with chunky black plastic frames.
Project Aura
Second attempt at smart glasses
The launch of "Project Aura" will mark Google's second attempt at smart glasses, following the failure of Google Glass over a decade ago. Last year, the company also announced partnerships with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster for similar projects. However, these collaborations don't have the same high-profile status as Google's partnership with Kering, Gucci's parent company.
Market strategy
Fashion partnerships can help tech companies rebrand their products
The move to partner with a luxury brand like Gucci is part of Google's strategy to make its smart glasses more appealing. As Snap CEO Evan Spiegel recently noted, "the Meta brand, I think, is not something people want anywhere near their face." This way tech companies can use fashion partnerships to put a different brand name on their glasses and attract more customers.
Luxury tech
Premium offering like Hermes-branded Apple Watch
The Gucci-branded smart glasses will be a premium offering, much like Apple's Hermes-branded Apple Watch that has been selling for over $1,000 since 2015. However, there are still no details on how these Gucci glasses will look or if they will differ from other Android XR offerings in any way apart from styling. The partnership with Gucci is a step up from Google's current collaborations with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster.