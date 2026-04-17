Google to launch Gucci-branded smart glasses next year

Google is teaming up with luxury fashion brand Gucci to create a new pair of AI-powered smart glasses, which may launch sometime in 2027. The move comes as part of Google's strategy to make these devices more appealing and fashionable. According to Reuters, the tech giant's first Android XR glasses, "Project Aura," will be launched this year. They will sport a design similar to Meta's Ray-Ban glasses but with chunky black plastic frames.

Project Aura Second attempt at smart glasses The launch of "Project Aura" will mark Google's second attempt at smart glasses, following the failure of Google Glass over a decade ago. Last year, the company also announced partnerships with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster for similar projects. However, these collaborations don't have the same high-profile status as Google's partnership with Kering, Gucci's parent company.

Market strategy Fashion partnerships can help tech companies rebrand their products The move to partner with a luxury brand like Gucci is part of Google's strategy to make its smart glasses more appealing. As Snap CEO Evan Spiegel recently noted, "the Meta brand, I think, is not something people want anywhere near their face." This way tech companies can use fashion partnerships to put a different brand name on their glasses and attract more customers.

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