Google Translate gets AI feature to help you pronounce words
What's the story
Google has launched a new AI-powered feature in its Translate app, aimed at helping users improve their pronunciation while learning a new language. The "pronunciation practice" tool listens to your speech and gives instant feedback on how to improve before you actually start talking in the language of your choice. The feature is now available for Android users in the US and India, supporting English, Spanish, and Hindi.
Feature comparison
Similar to feature on Duolingo
The pronunciation practice tool from Google is reminiscent of similar features on Duolingo's language learning app. However, it remains unclear if or when this feature will be expanded to other regions or made available for iOS users. The launch of this new tool comes as part of Google's celebrations for the 20th anniversary of its translation service.
User statistics
One billion people use Google Translate every month
Along with the announcement of the new feature, Google also shared some impressive stats about its Translate service. The company said that more than one billion people use Google Translate every month. These users translate around one trillion words each month through various services including Translate, Search, Lens, and Circle to Search.