The feature is currently limited to 3 languages

Google Translate gets AI feature to help you pronounce words

By Mudit Dube 01:06 pm Apr 29, 202601:06 pm

What's the story

Google has launched a new AI-powered feature in its Translate app, aimed at helping users improve their pronunciation while learning a new language. The "pronunciation practice" tool listens to your speech and gives instant feedback on how to improve before you actually start talking in the language of your choice. The feature is now available for Android users in the US and India, supporting English, Spanish, and Hindi.