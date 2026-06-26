Google TV streamer 4K falls to $71 for Prime members Technology Jun 26, 2026

Prime Day is in full swing, and if you've been eyeing a streaming upgrade, this is your moment.

The Google TV Streamer 4K, normally $100, is now just $71 for Prime members.

Even if you're not a member, you can still grab it for $75, but the $71 price is only around while Prime Day lasts, and the $75 price may not last beyond Prime Day either.