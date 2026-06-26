Google TV streamer 4K falls to $71 for Prime members
Technology
Prime Day is in full swing, and if you've been eyeing a streaming upgrade, this is your moment.
The Google TV Streamer 4K, normally $100, is now just $71 for Prime members.
Even if you're not a member, you can still grab it for $75, but the $71 price is only around while Prime Day lasts, and the $75 price may not last beyond Prime Day either.
Fast app navigation and 4K visuals
This device stands out with super-fast app navigation and crisp 4K visuals.
The included voice remote makes searching easy, and you get access to plenty of live TV channels.
Discounts like this don't come often, so if better binge-watching is on your wishlist, now's the time to jump in.