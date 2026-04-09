Google TV streamer 4K hits lowest price $79.99 on Amazon

Redesigned set-top offers Ethernet and HDMI

Now redesigned as a set-top box instead of a dongle, it comes with an Ethernet port and a full-size HDMI port for better connectivity.

You get support for 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, basically all the good stuff for movie nights.

Both color options are finally available (not just Porcelain), so you can actually pick what fits your setup.

Just remember: you'll need to grab an HDMI cable separately, but hey, that's what savings are for!