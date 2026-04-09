Google TV streamer 4K hits lowest price $79.99 on Amazon
The Google TV Streamer 4K just hit its lowest price ever at $79.99 on Amazon.
It's a solid upgrade from the old Chromecast, packing a 22% faster processor, double the memory, and 32GB of storage, so your streams should be smoother than ever.
At this price, it's a great pick for anyone looking to level up their home entertainment without breaking the bank.
Redesigned set-top offers Ethernet and HDMI
Now redesigned as a set-top box instead of a dongle, it comes with an Ethernet port and a full-size HDMI port for better connectivity.
You get support for 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, basically all the good stuff for movie nights.
Both color options are finally available (not just Porcelain), so you can actually pick what fits your setup.
Just remember: you'll need to grab an HDMI cable separately, but hey, that's what savings are for!