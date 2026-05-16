Google tweaks Gemini app icon ahead of I/O 2026 event
Technology
Right before its big I/O 2026 event, Google quietly tweaked the Gemini app icon.
The spark-shaped logo is now a bit bigger and pops with more red, yellow, and green, while blue takes a step back.
It's a small change, but it definitely feels brighter and more playful.
Gradual Android rollout with bolder colors
This new look is showing up gradually for Android users with version 1.0.913571982 of the app, though not everyone will see it right away.
The colors are now solid and bolder, dropping the old gradient vibe.
While it might seem like a tiny tweak, it's part of Google's ongoing design glow-up as they get ready to reveal more Gemini features at their annual developer conference.