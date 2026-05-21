Google unveils information agents and Gemini Spark at I/O

US Pro and Ultra subscribers 1st

These AI tools are rolling out first to US Pro and Ultra plan subscribers. Information agents arrive this summer, with Gemini Spark following soon for Ultra users.

Features like Android Halo (a notification system) will land later this year, and Daily Brief (an AI summary of your Gmail and calendar) is rolling out in the US to Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers.

Google says some agentic features, including Spark, will come to free users later.