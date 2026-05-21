Google unveils information agents and Gemini Spark at I/O
At its I/O event, Google announced a bunch of AI agents designed to take care of everyday stuff for you.
The new "information agents" are like smarter Google Alerts: they'll keep you posted on things like price drops and weather changes.
Gemini Spark is another highlight, teaming up with Gmail and Docs to help surface themes from newsletters, manage your home inventory, and even help plan and manage a group trip with friends.
US Pro and Ultra subscribers 1st
These AI tools are rolling out first to US Pro and Ultra plan subscribers. Information agents arrive this summer, with Gemini Spark following soon for Ultra users.
Features like Android Halo (a notification system) will land later this year, and Daily Brief (an AI summary of your Gmail and calendar) is rolling out in the US to Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers.
Google says some agentic features, including Spark, will come to free users later.