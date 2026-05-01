Google updates Home app with premium advanced AI features
Google just dropped a big update for its Home app, making life with smart devices a little easier.
Now, Google Home Premium Advanced plan users get AI-powered descriptions for camera events and dynamic theming, so it's simpler to see what's happening at home.
Event searches are faster, camera settings are more user-friendly, and you can view all "seen and heard" activity in one place.
Smarter Gemini AI, faster face detection
The update also speeds up familiar face detection and makes reconnecting offline devices less of a headache with instant account prompts.
Media controls across gadgets like Google TV streamers work better for everyone.
Plus, Gemini AI got smarter. Now it understands context better and responds faster in English, French, and Spanish, making conversations with your smart home feel much more natural.