Google updates Home app with premium advanced AI features Technology May 01, 2026

Google just dropped a big update for its Home app, making life with smart devices a little easier.

Now, Google Home Premium Advanced plan users get AI-powered descriptions for camera events and dynamic theming, so it's simpler to see what's happening at home.

Event searches are faster, camera settings are more user-friendly, and you can view all "seen and heard" activity in one place.