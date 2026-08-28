Google's AI Mode can now track flight prices, book hotels
What's the story
Google has announced major upgrades to its AI Mode, a conversational search tool. The new features are designed to make trip planning and booking easier for users. Now, you can use AI Mode to track flight prices, book hotels, and even see the cost of flights and hotels in points or miles. This move shows Google's ambition to turn AI Mode into a virtual travel agent of sorts.
Flight tracking
Track flight prices and get alerts
The updated AI Mode lets you specify your travel dates and destination.
It then shows the best available options with updated prices from over 300 airlines and travel sites.
If you're not ready to book yet, you can ask AI Mode to track these flight prices for you.
The tool will send an email alert if there are any changes in prices for your specified destination and dates.
Hotel booking
Discover and book hotels through a conversation
The upgraded AI Mode also lets you discover and book hotels through a conversation.
Just tell the tool about your trip and hotel preferences, and it will give you a list of options with reviews and key factors to compare.
Once you find a suitable hotel, you can ask AI Mode to help complete the booking by selecting the "Continue on Google" option next to Google's integrated partners.
Payment integration
Complete hotel bookings via Google Pay
Once you've selected your room and reviewed details like the cancellation policy, you can complete the booking securely via Google Pay.
The hotel or booking platform will be responsible for handling the booking and any customer service.
This feature is currently rolling out in the US with support from various partners including Booking.com, Choice Hotels International, Expedia, Hilton, Hotels.com, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Priceline, Trip.com, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
Points conversion
See costs in points or miles
Along with flight tracking and hotel booking, the updated AI Mode can also show costs in points or miles.
This feature is available for supported partners such as Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, Choice Hotels International, Hilton, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
More partners including Accor, Flying Blue, Hyatt, LATAM Airlines, Lufthansa Group will be added in the coming weeks.