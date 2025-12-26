You can now change your Gmail address: Here's how

Google is introducing a new feature that allows users to change their email address, even if it is an "@gmail.com" one. The tech giant had earlier allowed this only for third-party email addresses. The update was spotted on a Google support page and is said to be rolling out gradually across all accounts.

Feature specifics Support page details the new process The updated support page explains that users will soon be able to change their Google Account email address ending in gmail.com to a new one with the same domain. This means you can keep your existing Gmail account but have a different username. The original email address will still receive emails and work for sign-in after the change, ensuring no disruption in account access.

User guidelines Limitations and conditions for address change Google has set some limitations with this new feature. You can change your "@gmail.com" address up to three times, totaling four different addresses. However, once you make the change, you can't delete or change the email again for 12 months. The old Gmail address will still be visible in some instances like Calendar events created before the update and you can also send emails from it.