Judge dismisses lawsuits against Google's AI Overviews
What's the story
A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits from Penske Media Corporation (PMC) and Chegg, an ed-tech company. The plaintiffs had alleged that Google's AI Overviews system was illegally diverting readers by reusing their online content. Judge Amit Mehta ruled that the companies failed to demonstrate how Google violated antitrust laws with its practices.
Lawsuit details
Chegg claimed Google coerces websites into providing content
PMC and Chegg had claimed that Google was using its AI Overviews and extensive web index to divert traffic from their online ad businesses, hurting their revenue.
Chegg also alleged that Google was coercing websites into providing content for AI scraping or risk being removed from search results.
However, Judge Mehta found these claims unconvincing in his ruling.
Antitrust concerns
Judge Mehta previously ruled that Google had online search monopoly
Judge Mehta, who previously ruled that Google had an online search monopoly in 2024, dismissed both claims.
He found no convincing argument that Google was using its monopoly to force these companies into giving free material for its AI or gain an unfair advantage in digital publishing.
"Plaintiffs have pleaded only that they have an 'expectation' that Google will send them search traffic if they make their content available for free," he wrote.
Content contribution
Concerns among publishers about Google's AI search features
Other publishers have also expressed concerns about their content's role in Google's AI search features.
However, the situation isn't black and white. Publishers can opt out of having their webpages used for AI Overviews but will still appear in traditional search results.
Despite this option, many may find it unsatisfying as more space on the search results page is occupied by AI Mode and AI Overviews.