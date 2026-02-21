Google's $15B investment, new AI models: Highlights of AI summit

India's AI Impact Summit just wrapped up in New Delhi (in mid-February 2026), and featured 300+ exhibitors from 30+ countries. Big names like Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani showed up, and the venue buzzed with more than 300 tech exhibits—think robots, startup demos, and loads of new AI gadgets.

Google, Tata, Jio make big India-specific announcements Google dropped news of a $15B investment and a new AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

Tata teamed up with OpenAI to build massive green data centers, while Jio promised big upgrades in computing power (timeline not specified in the source) and a hefty ₹10 lakh crore investment.

Homegrown companies launch new AI tools and models Sarvam launched its powerful new AI models and Kaze smart glasses.

BharatGen rolled out Param2—an AI model that works in 22 languages—and Gnani.ai demonstrated Inya VoiceOS and speech models trained on data covering more than 15 Indian languages.

These tools aim to make AI more accessible across India.