Google's 1st AI-generated TV ad features a turkey

Google is already working on an AI-generated Christmas ad next

Quick Getaway launched November 1 as part of the Just Ask Google campaign and will show up on digital platforms and in theaters starting Saturday.

Made by Google Creative Lab, it signals a new push for AI-powered ads using tools like Veo 3.

On YouTube, it's marked as synthetic content, but that label doesn't appear on TV.

Expect more—Google is already working on an AI-generated Christmas ad next.