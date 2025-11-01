Google's 1st AI-generated TV ad features a turkey
Google just released its first-ever TV commercial made entirely by AI.
The spot, called Quick Getaway, stars Tom—a stuffed turkey created with Google's Veo 3 tech—who uses Android and the Google app's AI Mode to hunt for direct flights that skip Thanksgiving.
It's a playful nod to holiday travel stress, with Tom seeking a last-minute escape from Thanksgiving.
Quick Getaway launched November 1 as part of the Just Ask Google campaign and will show up on digital platforms and in theaters starting Saturday.
Made by Google Creative Lab, it signals a new push for AI-powered ads using tools like Veo 3.
On YouTube, it's marked as synthetic content, but that label doesn't appear on TV.
Expect more—Google is already working on an AI-generated Christmas ad next.