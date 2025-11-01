Next Article
Pinterest Assistant is an AI shopping tool that picks products
Technology
Pinterest just dropped a new AI shopping tool called Pinterest Assistant, now in beta for US users 18 and up.
It's designed to make shopping way easier by giving you personalized product picks based on what you've saved and browsed—so no more endless scrolling through fashion or home decor.
Pinterest Assistant vs Amazon and Walmart
Pinterest Assistant uses your saves, boards, collages, and the Taste Graph to suggest items that fit your style, and you can even use voice commands to search interactively.
For now, it's available in beta to US users aged 18 and above, but a wider rollout is coming.
This move puts Pinterest alongside Amazon and Walmart, who are also using AI to make online shopping easier and more personalized.