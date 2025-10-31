Next Article
Hackers target University of Pennsylvania over political stance
Hackers have hit the University of Pennsylvania, sending fake emails from official addresses to students, alumni, and staff.
These emails criticized the school's security, threatened to leak personal data, and even tried to stop alumni from donating.
The university says its response team is on it.
Hack may be linked to Penn's political stand
This cyberattack happened right after Penn turned down a White House funding proposal that would have ended affirmative action and limited international students.
University President J. Larry Jameson called the plan a threat to diversity and free expression.
The timing suggests the hack could be linked to these ongoing political disputes.