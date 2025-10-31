Next Article
China sends youngest astronaut into space on Tiangong mission
China just sent its youngest astronaut ever, 32-year-old Wu Fei, into space on the Shenzhou-21 mission.
He's joined by first-timer Zhang Hongzhang and experienced commander Zhang Lu.
Their destination? The Tiangong space station, which has been home to astronauts non-stop since 2022.
Mice onboard for groundbreaking experiment in mammal reproduction in space
This trip isn't just about the crew—there are four black mice onboard for a first-of-its-kind experiment on mammal reproduction in space.
It's part of China's push to get younger talent involved in high-stakes science, and it shows how quickly their space program is moving forward with regular launches and ambitious plans for the future.