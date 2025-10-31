Why are neutrinos important? Know all about 'ghost particles'

Bhattacharya and Hassanin's work

To figure out what neutrinos actually do, Karim Hassinin at the University of Houston uses computer simulations to see how they interact with different materials.

Meghna Bhattacharya at Fermi Lab is building algorithms to spot neutrinos from exploding stars. Bhattacharya's project is part of a huge experiment deep underground that could change how we understand space.

Meanwhile, the SPARC seminar series is making this complex science more accessible, helping everyone see why it matters.