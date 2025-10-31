Why are neutrinos important? Know all about 'ghost particles'
Neutrinos—sometimes called "ghost particles"—zip through our bodies by the trillions every second, but we barely notice them.
Scientists are fascinated by these tiny, almost invisible particles because they might help explain big cosmic mysteries, like why our universe is made of matter.
Bhattacharya and Hassanin's work
To figure out what neutrinos actually do, Karim Hassinin at the University of Houston uses computer simulations to see how they interact with different materials.
Meghna Bhattacharya at Fermi Lab is building algorithms to spot neutrinos from exploding stars. Bhattacharya's project is part of a huge experiment deep underground that could change how we understand space.
Meanwhile, the SPARC seminar series is making this complex science more accessible, helping everyone see why it matters.