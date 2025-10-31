AI-powered project TRIVENI can autonomously fix web app vulnerabilities

TRIVENI uses advanced AI to continuously scan web apps, spot vulnerabilities, and patch them instantly—with minimal human intervention. Since it runs as a service in the cloud (SaaS), organizations can scale up easily while cutting down on manual errors.

If TRIVENI grabs just 20% of the market, it could...

The global market for web app security is huge—about $125 billion a year.

If TRIVENI grabs just 20% of that, it could bring in $13.5 billion by year five (up from $1.95 billion in year three).

If things really take off and it gets half the market, those numbers could rise to nearly two and a half times the current projections.