AI-powered project TRIVENI can autonomously fix web app vulnerabilities
India has introduced Project TRIVENI—a new AI-powered platform that finds and fixes web app security issues on its own.
Led by Dr. Rakesh M Goyal, it blends smart cybersecurity know-how with cloud-based tech, aiming to keep up with fast-changing online threats automatically.
TRIVENI continuously scans web apps, spots vulnerabilities, and patches them
TRIVENI uses advanced AI to continuously scan web apps, spot vulnerabilities, and patch them instantly—with minimal human intervention.
Since it runs as a service in the cloud (SaaS), organizations can scale up easily while cutting down on manual errors.
If TRIVENI grabs just 20% of the market, it could...
The global market for web app security is huge—about $125 billion a year.
If TRIVENI grabs just 20% of that, it could bring in $13.5 billion by year five (up from $1.95 billion in year three).
If things really take off and it gets half the market, those numbers could rise to nearly two and a half times the current projections.
What sets TRIVENI apart?
What sets TRIVENI apart? Its AI keeps learning from new threats and updates itself automatically.
This self-evolving feature means faster responses and smarter defenses over time—potentially raising the bar for cybersecurity worldwide.