OPPO Find N6 foldable phone leaks ahead of launch
OPPO is rumored to be working on the Find N6, its latest foldable phone, aiming squarely at Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Expect a slimmer, lighter design with a target of a massive 6,000mAh battery—much bigger than what Samsung offers—and upgraded hardware all around.
Specs to include Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
The Find N6 packs an 8.1-inch main display and a 6.6-inch cover screen, in a thinner and lighter device than before.
It runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and brings serious camera upgrades: dual 50MP sensors including Sony's LYT808 and a periscope lens with 3x optical zoom.
Premium features, including water resistance and customizable buttons
You'll get customizable buttons, wireless charging, water resistance, and a side fingerprint sensor.
It undercuts Samsung in battery size while keeping things premium—though OPPO hasn't revealed exactly when you can buy one yet.