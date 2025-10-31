Brain training can reverse brain aging: Study
A new study from McGill University found that just 10 weeks of regular online brain training (about 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week) using BrainHQ helped adults 65+ boost a key brain chemical for memory and focus.
The increase—about 2.3%—brought their levels back to what's usually seen in people 10 years younger.
How the study was conducted
Researchers had 92 older adults do about 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week, of either BrainHQ's adaptive exercises or simple games.
Only the BrainHQ group showed real gains in memory-linked brain regions, confirmed by advanced PET scans.
BrainHQ could be a game-changer for brain health
Since lower levels of this brain chemical are tied to Alzheimer's, these results hint that targeted brain training could be an easy, low-risk way to support long-term brain health.
While it's not proof against dementia yet, scientists say it's a promising step and want to see if early intervention helps those already at risk.