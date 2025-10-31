Brain training can reverse brain aging: Study

Researchers had 92 older adults do about 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week, of either BrainHQ's adaptive exercises or simple games. Only the BrainHQ group showed real gains in memory-linked brain regions, confirmed by advanced PET scans.

BrainHQ could be a game-changer for brain health

Since lower levels of this brain chemical are tied to Alzheimer's, these results hint that targeted brain training could be an easy, low-risk way to support long-term brain health.

While it's not proof against dementia yet, scientists say it's a promising step and want to see if early intervention helps those already at risk.